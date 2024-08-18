Gary O’Neil admits David Raya’s save was the game-changer as Arsenal beat Wolves

What are your thoughts on David Raya’s performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 league victory over Wolves?

Raya was excellent against Wolves, despite the fact that they did not have many clear-cut chances. His excellent goalkeeping kept them at bay. The Spaniard reminded everyone who watched that game why he won the Golden Glove (with 16 clean sheets) and why he was Arsenal’s first summer signing (Arsenal recently converted his loan agreement to a permanent one on a £27 million deal).

In the 25th minute, Kai Havertz scored with a header off a beautiful Bukayo Saka cross. 11 minutes later, Wolves could have equalised through a Jorgen Strand Larsen header, which was stopped by a David Raya fingertip save in what was undoubtedly the game’s best save.

Regarding Raya’s first-half save (of that Larsen header), Wolves boss Gary O’Neil admitted, “I don’t know how David Raya saves it…

Everyone thought that was in the net. Big goalkeepers at big sides that are chasing titles sometimes come up with magic moments that can change games.”

That said, the Spaniard’s game by numbers were as follows,

3 saves

23/32 passes

41 touches

5 successful long balls

Statistics aside, aesthetically, Raya performed admirably; he appeared to be a step up from the wobbly Brentford custodian Arsenal signed on last season. I’m not one to make predictions, but I expect Raya to win another golden glove.

