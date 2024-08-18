Gary O’Neil admits David Raya’s save was the game-changer as Arsenal beat Wolves

What are your thoughts on David Raya’s performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 league victory over Wolves?
Raya was excellent against Wolves, despite the fact that they did not have many clear-cut chances. His excellent goalkeeping kept them at bay. The Spaniard reminded everyone who watched that game why he won the Golden Glove (with 16 clean sheets) and why he was Arsenal’s first summer signing (Arsenal recently converted his loan agreement to a permanent one on a £27 million deal).
In the 25th minute, Kai Havertz scored with a header off a beautiful Bukayo Saka cross. 11 minutes later, Wolves could have equalised through a Jorgen Strand Larsen header, which was stopped by a David Raya fingertip save in what was undoubtedly the game’s best save.
Regarding Raya’s first-half save (of that Larsen header), Wolves boss Gary O’Neil admitted, “I don’t know how David Raya saves it…
Everyone thought that was in the net. Big goalkeepers at big sides that are chasing titles sometimes come up with magic moments that can change games.”
That said, the Spaniard’s game by numbers were as follows,
3 saves
23/32 passes
41 touches
5 successful long balls
Statistics aside, aesthetically, Raya performed admirably; he appeared to be a step up from the wobbly Brentford custodian Arsenal signed on last season. I’m not one to make predictions, but I expect Raya to win another golden glove.
What do you think?
Darren N
It was a very good save of course and possibly a crucially important one, although we’ll never know for sure.
Arsenal looked wobbly for a time against Wolves and an equaliser could have changed the dynamics, although I suspect Arsenal would still have come through (they had to, really – it was the kind of game they had to win).
With a strengthened defence in front of him, Raya can be expected to keep up his form from last season. Fingers crossed.
His best performance in an Arsenal shirt. He certainly saved the defense from blushes as opposed to the other way around. Maybe he’ll be a significant reason the Arsenal goalkeeper wins the golden glove award this season.
It was an amazing save. Man, I really hope they improve Raya’s ratings coz he’s shit on FC24.
He was outstanding yesterday. He is adding to the best defense in Europe and the best we have been defensively since the invincibles.
I don’t think Ramsdale can usurp Raya if the Spaniard keeps performing as he did yesterday
imo, Ramsdale has never had a chance unless Raya did absolutely terrible.
Raya is an outstanding goalkeeper. Top notch. The team performance was patchy though and there were a couple of serious defensive errors which will cost us against better EPL sides. We need a lethal striker. WHY? To get further ahead in games and take a higher percentage ratio of chances made. We often let teams back in some games. Victor Gyokeres would seal us the PL by increasing leads. If we have the money why be scared to spend it on a man who could win us the EPL.
‘ Game changer ‘ this is why i have to watch games myself.
Arsenal should have been out of sight by then, but it’s an okay performance, have seen Arsenal started the campaign by hammering Everton six nil, only to fall way off the mark.