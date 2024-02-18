Gary O’Neil breaks his silence on Neto’s future amidst Arsenal interest

Pedro Neto has emerged as a significant transfer target for Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window, but Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is determined to retain the talented player.

Neto’s impressive development at Wolves has caught the attention of several clubs, making it apparent that a move to a higher-profile team may be on the horizon.

While Arsenal has been monitoring Neto for some time and may consider making a move for his signature in the summer, they face competition from other interested clubs. It’s crucial to note that Arsenal’s interest doesn’t guarantee Wolves will be willing to sell.

Wolves typically entertain offers for their players if the terms are favourable, but O’Neil has expressed a strong desire to keep Neto at the club.

Asked about the attacker’s future, he said, as quoted by Standard Sports:

“I have been asked a few times about the summer already. I am not interested in discussing Pedro Neto leaving the football club.

“He is a fantastic player that we spent a lot of money on and have worked very hard on.

“As far as I am concerned we do not want to lose our best players. We have a long way to go yet this season and hopefully he stays with us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League for some seasons and will play for a much bigger club soon.

We have been an attractive team in the league over the last few seasons, and that could see him choose to join us.