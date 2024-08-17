Gary O’Neil claims Wolves had a good game against Arsenal

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil maintains that his team gave a good account of themselves in their match against Arsenal today.

Wolves visited the Emirates for their opening game of the Premier League 2024/25 season. Known for its challenging atmosphere, the Emirates Stadium proved difficult for the visitors.

Arsenal dominated the match, taking two of their chances to secure a 2-0 victory. The game was largely one-sided, with the scoreline reflecting Arsenal’s strong performance, which arguably could have seen them win by an even greater margin.

Despite the result, O’Neil praised his team’s effort, asserting that they performed well despite what the final score suggests.

He said to the BBC:

“I thought we were good. I was pleased. I obviously don’t like losing but we gave Arsenal a tough game. We restricted them to not too many chances.

“In terms of being in the game and having a chance I felt that, at 1-0 down I felt we were more likely than them.

“Pleased with what we were able to produce, but I’ve spoken to the players about the little details, especially against teams like Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had a good match and secured all three points, which is far more important than anything else.

The boys know this is just the beginning, and we expect them to do much better as the season continues.

