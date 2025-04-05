“Gave Everton hope” Ian Wright critical reaction to Arsenal’s draw at Everton

Ian Wright expressed strong disappointment with Arsenal’s performance and approach in their 1-1 draw against Everton, a result that may significantly dent their Premier League title aspirations.

The Gunners went into the match knowing the stakes were high. Starting the day 12 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, nothing less than a win would have sufficed if they were to keep their hopes of lifting the title alive. Facing a notoriously resilient Everton side under the blazing sun at Goodison Park, Mikel Arteta’s men failed to capitalise on their early dominance—a shortcoming that ultimately cost them two valuable points.

Arsenal began the match brightly, controlling possession and taking an early lead. However, they failed to convert that control into a decisive advantage. Their inability to kill off the game allowed Everton to grow in confidence, particularly in the second half. The Toffees responded well, taking advantage of Arsenal’s waning intensity and eventually finding an equaliser that reflected their improved second-half performance.

Liverpool, who had already beaten Everton earlier in the week, would have viewed the draw with satisfaction. Arsenal’s dropped points handed the Reds the opportunity to potentially stretch their lead to 14 points, a commanding margin at this stage of the season.

Reflecting on the match, Wright did not mince his words. Speaking on Premier League Productions, he stated: “It weren’t great. I thought we could have been a lot more clinical. We went in front but we didn’t push to finish the game off. We constantly gave Everton hope they could get something.” His criticism underscored the sense that Arsenal lacked the killer instinct required to see off matches of such significance.

Wright’s assessment highlights a broader concern about Arsenal’s mentality and execution in critical fixtures. In matches where fine margins determine title outcomes, failing to close out games can prove costly. Everton are a team Arsenal would be expected to beat if they are genuinely intent on becoming champions of England, and the failure to do so has raised questions about their readiness to challenge consistently at the highest level.