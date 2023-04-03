Generous Ramsdale donates to career-saving surgery for former teammate

Aaron Ramsdale has shown his generous side after making a donation for a former teammate to get a career-saving surgery.

The Arsenal goalie has been through the leagues in England in his career and one of his former clubs is Chesterfield.

Connor Dimaio was one teammate he had at Sheffield United and the National League side.

The 27-year-old suffered a serious knee injury while playing for his current side Matlock Town last month and needs surgery to correct the problem.

He has to undergo the procedure as soon as possible and the NHS waiting list is too long.

This means before it gets to his turn, it might be too late and he might lose his career.

He then sought to raise £6,000 from crowdfunding on JustGiving so he could get the surgery done privately.

A report on Mirror Football reveals Ramsdale came through for his ex-teammate by donating £1,000 and the needed amount has now been achieved.

Ramsdale is one of the finest characters in our dressing room and it is good to read about his generous side.

The Englishman has become one of the crowd favourites and could leave Arsenal as a legend.

