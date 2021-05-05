Genk goal machine targets a summer move to Arsenal

Paul Onuachu is targeting a summer move to Arsenal after hitting unstoppable goal-scoring form in Belgium with Genk.

The tall Nigerian has been a revelation this season and he has scored 31 goals in 37 games in all competitions.

Genk has now opened the door for him to leave them, according to Voetbal Belgie.

The Gunners will add new players to their squad in the summer as the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah remains unsorted.

Both strikers could leave, even though the former has been in fine form lately.

At 26, Onuachu knows time is running out for him and he needs to join a top team now.

The report says Genk is also looking to cash in as he is in top form because if it drops, they could end up selling him for a lesser fee than now.

Folarin Balogun has been promoted to the Arsenal first team and he might take an important role at the club next season.

If they sell Lacazette and Nketiah, Onuachu is a player who could provide the necessary goal-scoring support to the Gunners in the next few years.

The report says Genk hopes to make around 17m euros from his sale.