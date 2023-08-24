Geoff Shreeves wins over Arsenal fans after naming player he enjoyed the most

Former Sky Sports pundit Geoff Shreeves has endeared himself to Arsenal fans by singling out one of their own as the player he most enjoyed watching.

Throughout numerous seasons, Arsenal has maintained a consistent presence in the Premier League, establishing themselves as one of the competition’s formidable forces.

Across their tenure in the top flight, various elite players have donned the Arsenal jersey, with some achieving iconic status. Players such as Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry are commonly known to fans and are often associated with legendary contributions.

However, in a notable revelation, Shreeves has expressed that while those players are widely celebrated, there’s one particular player from Arsenal whom he takes the most pleasure in observing.

Asked who that is, he said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t know if you can say he’s the best player in Premier League history.

“If you said to me ‘which player did I enjoy watching the most?’

“It’s a ridiculous question because so many have been so good but, me personally, Bergkamp.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bergkamp is one of the best players we have had on our books and it is no real surprise that Shreeves chose the Dutchman.

The Premier League has seen a number of world-class players down the years and few, if any, were better than Bergkamp.

JustArsenal Show – Did NEO predict Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal right