George Graham reckons Arsenal need to do this big thing to succeed

George Graham says Arsenal needs to sign two or three quality players to take their team to the next level.

The Gunners have dealt with underachievement for some years now and are determined to become a force in English football again.

They made rookie manager, Mikel Arteta their boss after being impressed by his work as the assistant manager of Manchester City.

They have backed him as much as they can in the last two transfer windows to help their team get back in the top four.

That hasn’t been enough, with the Gunners still relying on youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Graham has been impressed by the contributions of the aforementioned players, but he says Arsenal needs to invest in expensive quality players who would show their youngsters how it is done.

He says they would need to spend around £100m each on the players that would elevate them to the next level.

“They have got problems, but they can rectify them with three players,” Graham says to Express Sports.

“Arteta is doing a very good job. But while he has improved the players, he has only improved them to a certain point.

“They have got to have natural ability to get to the next level.

“Arsenal have outstanding young players, but they need help. Quality players around them to show them the way.

“They need to go out and buy two or three players, each costing £75m to £100m.”