George Graham speaks about Arsenal’s title chances

Legendary Arsenal manager George Graham has enjoyed watching the Gunners play this term, but he insists talk of winning the league is premature.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been in terrific form in this campaign and have spent most of it atop the Premier League table.

The Gunners have earned huge wins against some top opponents and have lost just a single league match all season long.

That is the form of a team that can end the term with the title and some Gooners are already dreaming of it.

However, Graham reckons it is too early to be thinking about winning the title,

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘I think it’s too early [to talk about the title this season]. I just think they could do with a few more one-nothing victories!

‘But I don’t think they can do too many 1-0’s. Certainly a few 3-0’s and 4-1’s because they’re a good team, a good coach and good to watch.

‘I think the manager is doing a great job, playing good football, very good in possession, in fact excellent in possession.

‘They’re very good or good-ish without possession and could probably do a bit of work on that one.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

There are more than enough matches left to play and we certainly cannot start thinking we have won the league just yet.

The campaign is a marathon and it requires commitment until the end, which is what our players must give if they want to be champions.

