Gerard Pique comments on having Mikel Arteta as the next Barcelona coach

Mikel Arteta is one of the managers being tipped to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona at the end of this season.

The Gunners manager has been one of the best Spanish coaches around, and he also spent time in Barcelona during his teens.

Arteta quickly denied the rumours linking him with a move to Catalonia when Xavi announced he was leaving, but the rumours persist.

The Arsenal gaffer is leading his team towards winning the Premier League and Champions League, making him one of the finest coaches.

Arsenal does not want to lose their manager, and we expect them to do their best to keep him at the Emirates beyond this season.

Speaking about some of the best names to replace Xavi, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said to The Times:

“To manage Barça you need to be a specific type of coach and to understand the way Barça play, so the options are much less.

“The obvious ones are [Pep] Guardiola, because he had his past here, and he is the best coach right now, and [Arsenal’s Mikel] Arteta. He would be a good one also. He understands Barcelona and played for Barça in the past,”

Arteta is a manager that any club would want, but we expect him to show loyalty, and we will also tell anyone interested in him that he is not available.

