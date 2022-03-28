German club adds Arsenal man to their shopping list

Eddie Nketiah will leave Arsenal at the end of this season and he could play in the German top-flight next.

The striker has struggled to play in the Gunners’ first team regularly and has rejected the club’s offer of a contract extension.

This means in the summer, he can choose who he stars for next season, and he might head to the Bundesliga.

Bild claims Borussia Monchengladbach is rebuilding their team at the end of this campaign and they will spend the summer adding new players to the squad.

Nketiah is one of their targets and they hope they can convince him to join them on a free transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been one of the finest graduates from our academy in recent times and it would have been very romantic to watch him succeed in our first team.

However, the striker has failed to transfer his prolific goal-scoring form to senior men’s football.

This is why Mikel Arteta doesn’t trust him with enough minutes and it also means he is a gamble for any club that signs him.

However, he was in good form in the Carabao Cup for us this season and that might be a sign that he is improving.