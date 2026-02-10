German club could complete move for Arsenal loanee

Hamburg has the option to sign Fabio Vieira for 20m euros when his current loan spell comes to an end, and his recent performances suggest they could be tempted to activate that clause. The Portuguese midfielder is enjoying a positive run of form in the Bundesliga, which has strengthened his case for a permanent move away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Vieira spent last season on loan at FC Porto, where he produced several impressive displays, but Arsenal have since moved on from him. The Gunners’ midfield has evolved significantly, with stronger competition and more established options now available. As a result, Vieira would find it extremely difficult to secure regular playing time if he were to return to the Emirates, particularly given the direction of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

Arteta is understood to have different priorities in the transfer market, with higher-level targets in mind to further strengthen the squad. This situation makes a permanent exit the most practical solution for all parties involved. Arsenal are aware of this reality and have already accepted that Vieira will need to find a new club once his loan spell concludes.

Strong Form in Germany

That context places added importance on Vieira’s current spell in Germany, where he has responded positively. Over the past few weeks, he has emerged as one of Hamburg’s most consistent performers, contributing regularly and adapting well to the demands of the league. His influence in midfield has not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal will be encouraged to see him maintain this level, knowing it could increase the likelihood of a permanent transfer.

Permanent Move Possible

If Vieira continues on this trajectory, Hamburg may seriously consider exercising their purchase option. According to Bild, the Bundesliga side has been impressed by his performances so far and is open to keeping him on a long-term basis. A permanent deal would allow Hamburg to secure a proven performer, while Arsenal would benefit from resolving the midfielder’s future decisively.

For Vieira, the opportunity represents a chance to rebuild his career with consistent game time and stability. While his time at Arsenal appears to be drawing to a close, strong performances in Germany could ensure that his next chapter is a successful one, benefiting both player and club as the season progresses.