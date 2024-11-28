Florian Wirtz
German club doing all it can to ensure Arsenal does not sign their star

Florian Wirtz is one of the most highly sought-after talents in world football, and Bayer Leverkusen is well aware of the value they have in the 21-year-old. The attacking midfielder has been a standout performer for Leverkusen, playing a pivotal role in their unbeaten run in all domestic competitions last season. His performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, who are reportedly keen on adding him to their squad.

Despite the growing interest from top clubs, Wirtz’s decision to stay with Leverkusen for another season came as a surprise to many, especially given the level of speculation surrounding his future. However, the German club is doing everything it can to secure his long-term future. Leverkusen knows that it is only a matter of time before they will face tough competition for his signature, and they are making proactive efforts to ensure that he remains with them for the foreseeable future.

Florian Wirtz v Salzburg
(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

A report from Sports Bild, as cited by Sport Witness, reveals that Leverkusen is prepared to offer Wirtz a new contract in a bid to keep him at the club. The German club is reportedly confident that the young star will commit to extending his stay with them, despite the ongoing interest from clubs like Arsenal and other top European teams.

Wirtz has already established himself as one of the brightest talents in German football, and his potential to elevate any team he joins is undeniable. If Arsenal were able to sign him, Wirtz would undoubtedly strengthen their squad and provide them with even more creative firepower. His vision, technical ability, and knack for scoring goals would make him a key addition to any team, and Arsenal would surely benefit from bringing such a talented player into their ranks.

3 Comments

  1. Never say never in football, but I doubt Arsenal will sign Wirtz, should he leave Leverkusen which is far from certain. As the article mentions, he’s quite rightly been attracting interest from several big clubs across Europe. We’ll know more in the summer.

    Reply

  2. Doubtful of this

    Madrid are keen on him, as are city.

    He himself likes barca but I don’t see them needing him.

    City would as part of a revamp to an ageing team. Madrid have the likes of guler , endrick , diaz who cant get minutes , but with them you never know – Madrid can easily move someone on – remember when they shipped out Ozil, higuain and Di Maria to bring in the likes of bale, Rodriguez, isco etc over a couple of years ?

    Reply

