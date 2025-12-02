German club is aware of Arsenal’s intensifying interest in their star

Arsenal have been monitoring Mattéo Bahoya for a considerable period as he continues to shine at Eintracht Frankfurt, and the Gunners could soon make their approach. The Frenchman is the latest in a long line of players from his country who are being developed at the Bundesliga club, and his progress has naturally attracted attention from across Europe.

Several clubs on the continent have kept a close eye on him, but Arsenal are regarded as one of the most serious suitors. The Gunners believe he possesses the talent to go far in the game and have maintained a consistent interest in his performances. Bahoya is a highly capable attacking midfielder who has impressed at Frankfurt, and his displays have become increasingly difficult for top clubs to overlook.

Arsenal’s Continued Monitoring

Arsenal are aware that they risk losing him to another major club if they ease their pursuit, and this understanding has encouraged them to continue working towards a potential move. Over recent weeks, they have scouted him extensively and added him firmly to their wishlist. A report from Sky Sports Germany states that Frankfurt now recognise Arsenal’s interest as serious.

Although no official discussions have taken place between the two clubs, Frankfurt are now said to understand that the Premier League leaders are tracking Bahoya with genuine intent. This shift in perception reflects both the consistency of Arsenal’s scouting efforts and the growing recognition of Bahoya’s influence in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt’s Position

Frankfurt are reportedly waiting to be approached, aware that a formal enquiry may arrive if Arsenal decide to advance their long-standing interest. Bahoya’s development makes him a compelling prospect for any elite club, and his continued progress could prompt Arsenal to accelerate their plans. The player’s trajectory suggests that competition for his signature may intensify, and Arsenal will need to remain attentive if they wish to stay ahead of other interested teams.

