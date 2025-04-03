German club is now expecting an offer from Arsenal for their 80m euros star

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in signing Hugo Ekitike, and the Gunners are expected to table an offer for him soon.

Ekitike has been one of the standout performers at Eintracht Frankfurt, and he has also shown his goal-scoring ability with the France U21 team. His consistency in front of goal and his all-around attacking play have caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe, and he is quickly developing into one of the most lethal players in his age group.

Arsenal is preparing to make moves in the transfer market when the season ends, and signing at least one striker is a priority. Ekitike is considered one of the players high on their shopping list, as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Mikel Arteta’s side sees him as a perfect fit for their squad and will do all they can to add him to their ranks if he becomes a primary target.

However, Arsenal will not be alone in pursuing the young forward. Several other top clubs are keeping an eye on his performances, which means that competition for his signature will be fierce. According to a report by Sport Witness, Eintracht Frankfurt is expecting an offer for Ekitike in the summer, either from Arsenal or from one of his other suitors. Frankfurt is reportedly asking for 80 million euros for the player, a price that reflects his talent and potential.

The German club is confident that they will receive offers, given the significant interest in Ekitike from multiple top teams. Arsenal will have to act quickly and decisively if they wish to land the highly-rated forward and fend off other clubs chasing his signature.

Ekitike’s performances at Frankfurt have been impressive, and his potential to continue developing at a top club like Arsenal is exciting. If the Gunners can secure his signature, they would be adding a player with immense promise to their forward line, further strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.