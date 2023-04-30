German club is open to selling Arsenal’s target

Bayer Leverkusen is preparing for life without Arsenal target Moussa Diaby as the Gunners eye a summer move for the Frenchman.

Arsenal will bolster their squad when this campaign finishes and Mikel Arteta is expected to sign at least one winger.

Several players are on their radar and they have time to work on these deals.

One of the wingers they have eyed for most of the last two seasons is Diaby, as he does well at the BayArena.

In the summer, he will have to decide on his future, with his contract expiring in 2025.

A report on Sport Witness reveals Leverkusen knows clubs want to add him to their squad and are prepared to allow him to leave.

They hope a suitor meets their asking price when the term finishes and believe it is their best chance to make good money from his departure.

If he does not leave, they will offer him a new contract, but their preferred scenario is to sell.

Diaby is an exciting speedster who can make an impact at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka play on our wings now, but Diaby is different to both players and will make us even more unpredictable.

