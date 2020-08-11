German club joins the list of clubs looking to sign Arsenal star

Ainsley Maitland-Niles might not struggle to find a new team after Arsenal put him up for sale and the midfielder may even leave the country.

He has been placed on the transfer list by the Gunners as they seek to raise funds for Mikel Arteta to sign players in this transfer window.

The manager wants him to stay after he made more than 30 appearances for the club in the just-concluded season.

However, he is one player who doesn’t have a fixed position in the first team and he will also present some value to them in the transfer market after having a fine season.

Tottenham is leading a number of London sides in their bid to land him, but Sky Sports is claiming that an unnamed German team is also preparing a bid for him.

Germany has been a happy hunting ground for some of England’s young players in recent seasons and the success being enjoyed by Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga might convince even more players to seek a move to that competition, Maitland-Niles might just become the next.

It remains unclear how much the Gunners will eventually make from his sale, but they hope to make around £30 million claims the report.