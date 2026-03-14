German club opens the door for Arsenal man to return

Kai Havertz was developed by Bayer Leverkusen before making the move to the Premier League, initially joining Chelsea. The German international has since continued to establish himself among the most effective players in European football and now plays an important role for Arsenal.

At the Emirates Stadium, Havertz has become a key figure under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners often appear to perform better when he is included in the starting line-up, highlighting the value he brings to the side. Arteta reportedly views him as one of his most trusted players, which reflects the influence Havertz has within the squad.

The German has worked hard to ensure he consistently contributes when given the opportunity. His performances have helped the team gain value from his presence on the pitch, whether through attacking involvement or tactical discipline within Arteta’s system. Because of this, Havertz has gradually become an important component of Arsenal’s setup as they continue to compete at the highest level.

Havertz’s Role at Arsenal

Arsenal’s progress in recent seasons has relied on players who deliver reliable performances, and Havertz has increasingly shown that he can meet those expectations. His ability to operate effectively within the team structure has strengthened his importance to the squad.

While there is uncertainty regarding how long he will remain at the club, it is clear that Arsenal would likely want to retain him if he continues to perform at a high standard. A player who consistently contributes to the team’s success is naturally one the club would prefer to keep for the long term.

Leverkusen Leave the Door Open

Despite his current importance to Arsenal, there has been speculation that his next move could involve a return to Bayer Leverkusen. A report on Sport Witness claims that the German side has opened the door for Havertz to return to the club in the future.

Arsenal faced Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16, with Havertz scoring against them in the first leg. It further states that the German club still consider him “one of their own”, which is why they would welcome him back should he choose to make that move.

For now, however, Arsenal are not thinking about losing the attacker any time soon. Havertz remains an important player in Arteta’s plans as the club continues its push for success.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…