German club slaps a £100m price tag on 35-goal Arsenal target

Arsenal faces a tough battle in their bid to sign Christopher Nkunku in this transfer window after his outstanding season at RB Leipzig.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most prolific players in the world, and he scored 35 goals while providing 19 assists from 50 competitive games last season.

If Arsenal had a player that can be this decisive, they could have sealed a return to the Champions League.

They are now looking to take him away from the Bundesliga, but it would not be an easy operation.

The Independent reports that Leipzig wants to keep the former PSG teenager, and they have now slapped a £100million price tag on him.

They expect this demand to scare potential suitors away so that they can keep him on their team for one more season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nkunku has the stats that Arsenal needs from their attacking players, and we would be keen to ensure these numbers continue if he joins us.

We have been struggling to get more goals from our team, and we need someone that can unlock defences and score all types of goals.

If we broke our transfer record for Nicolas Pepe, we might as well break it again to get Nkunku because he is worth the money.

