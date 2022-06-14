German club slaps a £100m price tag on 35-goal Arsenal target

Arsenal faces a tough battle in their bid to sign Christopher Nkunku in this transfer window after his outstanding season at RB Leipzig.
The attacking midfielder is one of the most prolific players in the world, and he scored 35 goals while providing 19 assists from 50 competitive games last season.
If Arsenal had a player that can be this decisive, they could have sealed a return to the Champions League.
They are now looking to take him away from the Bundesliga, but it would not be an easy operation.
The Independent reports that Leipzig wants to keep the former PSG teenager, and they have now slapped a £100million price tag on him.
They expect this demand to scare potential suitors away so that they can keep him on their team for one more season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nkunku has the stats that Arsenal needs from their attacking players, and we would be keen to ensure these numbers continue if he joins us.
We have been struggling to get more goals from our team, and we need someone that can unlock defences and score all types of goals.
If we broke our transfer record for Nicolas Pepe, we might as well break it again to get Nkunku because he is worth the money.
Emery wanted him from PSG for 25 mil but he got rebuffed. We wont be getting him. Not sure he is value for money now as well.
Strike him off the list as well as Bissouma and Nunez.
I wonder who really are targets are as the ones we assumed are signing for other clubs and not at extortionate fees?
If it is just Jesus, then that is quite depressing.😰
Article says he’s a teenager – Transfermarkt says he is 24.
Expect a £40 million bid from Edu then.
Arsenal targeting players who are simply out of their league.
Arsenal will end up with Calvert Lewin – the striker who cannot score goals.
Or worse still Morata…
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
And I will say it again…
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
Said it before and I’ll say it again should’ve signed him when Emery wanted him from PSG for £12-£17m but no we decided not too
Misses like that really hurt, but there are some where we’ve come good.
Martinelli for 7 million
Odegaard for 30 million
Saliba for 27 million
Tomi for 18 million
I think those 4 can really become top players for Arsenal, where we can soon look back and smile at the good deals we made bringing them to our club.
4 out of how many?
The question is though is ‘will these 4 be top players for arsenal in 3 years time or top players for anyone else except Arsenal?’
Sorry for the negativity but as time has gone on I have becomes so dissolutioned at what our ambition as a club is?
Apparently, it sure ain’t challenging for major honours.😭
I don’t disagree, I’m just trying to find some positives. Arteta and Edu have done some good for the club, just not enough in my opinion.
Just frustrating that they get the luxury of their learning curve at Arsenal, while we got 3 more years out of CL.
Add a pay raise and extension for finishing where 2 better managers got fired. Top 4 or Arteta should go.
Saliba?
£27 million for a player who has never kicked a ball in anger for the club in THREE years?
That is NOT a good signing !
That is managerial incompetence…
This guy was available for cheap few years back but we went to sign pepe instead for 72m. He won’t come to Arsenal now. We have to be realistic with our targets. This one is just bulshit paper talk. Even Calvert Lewin will be hard for us to sign because of the British tax. Our hope I Jesus and Nketia next season.
why torture yourself imagining that Nkunku is even our target, it will be easier for a camel to pass through a needles eye than Nkunku joining arsenal this window.