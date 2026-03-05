Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

German club wants a discount from Arsenal to sign on loan star

Fabio Vieira is enjoying a productive spell in the Bundesliga, where he is currently playing on loan at Hamburg, and the midfielder is reportedly keen to remain at the German club beyond this season.

Arsenal allowed Vieira to leave on loan after recognising that opportunities within their squad were limited. With intense competition for places in midfield, the Portuguese player would likely have struggled to secure regular playing time had he remained at the Emirates. In the closing stages of the transfer window, Hamburger emerged as a destination where he could gain valuable minutes and continue his development.

Loan Move Revives Vieira’s Form

Since arriving in Germany, Vieira has delivered several impressive performances and has become a key figure for his loan side on numerous occasions this term. His contributions have played an important role in the team’s progress, and his influence has not gone unnoticed.

Encouragingly for Arsenal, the midfielder has begun to rediscover the form that originally persuaded the Gunners to sign him. His creativity and technical ability are once again evident, and this resurgence could ultimately create new opportunities for his career, whether that involves a permanent departure or renewed consideration at his parent club.

Hamburger Considering Permanent Deal

According to Sport Witness, Vieira’s performances have prompted Hamburg to evaluate the possibility of securing his services permanently in the coming weeks. The German side is reportedly reluctant to allow him to return to north London and instead views him as a player who could play an important role in their long-term plans.

The report adds that the option to sign him permanently is valued at 20 million euros. However, that figure is considered too high for Hamburg, and the club are said to be hopeful of negotiating a lower fee when discussions with Arsenal eventually take place.

