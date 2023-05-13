German club wants to pay a discounted fee for Arsenal man

Bayer Leverkusen holds an interest in Arsenal man Granit Xhaka as the midfielder nears the end of his time at the Emirates.

Xhaka remains a key player for Mikel Arteta, but Arsenal is chasing much younger midfielders and could sign up to two in the summer.

This means there will be increased competition for Xhaka at Arsenal and the midfielder is now being tipped to leave the Emirates.

Leverkusen is confident of signing the Swiss captain, with his wife reportedly interested in a return to Germany, but they only want to pay a little money to sign him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Bayer has set a limit of 10m euros and wishes to sign the midfielder for less than that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a key player for us in the last few seasons and the midfielder will not be effective forever.

It makes no sense to keep him at the Emirates until he becomes a poor performer. Instead, we should offload him now when he can fetch us a good fee and replace him with a younger midfielder with more years of active football in him.

