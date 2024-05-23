German club wants to remove the release clause in contract of Arsenal target

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has a release clause believed to be valued at around £56 million, which now seems like a bargain after his fine end to the season.

Sesko has caught the attention of top clubs across the continent, and RB Leipzig is concerned that they might have to replace him by the end of this campaign.

Arsenal is among the clubs considering a move for him, with the striker being on their shortlist.

Sesko is expected to shine at Euro 2024, and now Leipzig wants to safeguard itself from losing the striker.

A report on Football Insider claims they want to offer him a new lucrative deal and remove the release clause in his contract.

They are aware that most top clubs can afford that clause, so finding an agreement to remove it will protect his value and alleviate their concerns about him leaving.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko has been one of the finest strikers in Europe for the second half of the season, and he is still just 20, making him an ideal profile to target.

However, he will have to decide if the time has come for him to leave the club or if he wants to develop more before finding a new home.

