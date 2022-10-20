German club will accept Arsenal’s January offer for their defender

Arsenal has been interested in a move for Evan Ndicka for some time and they could get their man in the January transfer window for a cut price.

The Frenchman plays for Eintracht Frankfurt and he has entered the final year of his current deal with the Bundesliga side.

They have been looking to get him on a new contract for a very long time, but he doesn’t seem interested in extending his stay with them.

The Germans have refused to sell him, believing he will sign a new deal. However, that has not happened.

He could walk free at the end of this season and Frankfurt is now keen to sell him in the next transfer window.

Calciomercato reveals the Germans will listen to offers and names Arsenal as one of the clubs interested in a move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move for Ndicka would be good for us because it would provide much-needed defensive depth.

We have a good set of defenders now, but an injury to one or two of them could change everything.

Ndicka is still young at 23 and he will give us good value in the long term if this transfer goes through successfully.

But there are other clubs looking to sign him as well and that could be a problem for us.

