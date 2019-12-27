German giants ready to cash in on long term Arsenal target

Arsenal chances of signing long term target have been given a massive boost.
Arsenal may be lucky enough to sign one of the highest-rated young defenders next summer as his German side gets set to sell him off.
Arsenal has been looking to sign Dayot Upamecano for some time now and they even had a £55 million offer rejected by RB Leipzig over the summer.
However, reports in Le Parisien claims that the Germans are finally ready to sell him off next summer.
The report claims that Leipzig is preparing to sign his replacement, should the move go through, Arsenal would be free to get their man.
Leipzig is said to be confident of sealing a move for 17-year-old PSG youngster, Tanguy Kouassi.
Kouassi is highly-rated at PSG but he knows that the path to the first team is almost fully blocked so Leipzig hopes to woo him to Germany with the promise of more first-team action.
His move would pave the way for Upamecano to join Arsenal. Their defence has been one of Arsenal’s major problems this season, they may need to spend significantly to make their defence better, Upamecano would be the perfect defender for the team’s long term plans.
Arsenal is, however, struggling to get into a European place at the moment and that could see their rivals beat them to the signature of the young defender.
Been saying this before Arteta got the job. The board wants to bring in a big money defender for the new manager. I said they want Upamecano, probably by the summer…
but now, during the past few days, Arsenal has actually approached Napoli to enquire about Koulibaly.
Either ways, just know next summer, we’ll be having one of the two players, depending on who Arterta wants and who’s available between both.
I wouldn’t laugh Man City though, at their worst, they can still beat us clean and square
