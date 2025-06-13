German international chose Galatasaray, after lack of Arsenal intent

Imagine securing Leroy Sané on a free transfer, what a masterstroke that could have been for Arsenal. His versatility, pace, and experience would have added another dimension to the Gunners’ attack.

However, the German international is not expected to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. The former Manchester City winger is instead set to line up for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig next season.

Galatasaray or Arsenal? It’s a fair question. Why did he opt against a return to England?

At Arsenal, he would have reunited with Mikel Arteta and been part of a project that looks increasingly capable of delivering silverware. With glory within reach, Arsenal are arguably one of the most attractive destinations in Europe.

Yet Sané turned them down, and now we know why.

Sané: Galatasaray simply wanted it more

According to the 29-year-old, he would have joined last season’s Premier League runners-up had they shown greater intent.

While several offers were reportedly on the table, it was Galatasaray who made the strongest push to secure his signature.

Sané suggested he felt more wanted in Istanbul than anywhere else. As per Metro:

“There were many offers. But Galatasaray as a whole impressed me greatly,” Sané explained.

“I was very impressed by the atmosphere, by the size of the club, by how much they wanted me, by how much interest they showed in me. That’s why I’m here at Galatasaray.”

Reading between the lines, one gets the sense that Arsenal didn’t fully commit to pursuing Sané, despite the financial sense a free transfer would have made.

Arsenal’s winger focus lies elsewhere

Perhaps the Gunners already have a different wide forward in mind, one they believe they simply cannot overlook.

Many feel Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard need upgrading, while Bukayo Saka could use more reliable cover.

Rodrygo or Nico Williams may ultimately be the wide options Arsenal were always targeting.

That said, it’s worth noting that Sané will reportedly earn around £11 million per year at Galatasaray, hardly a wage Arsenal would have been eager to match for a player approaching his thirties.

A good one that got away? Or a collective sigh of relief Gooners?

