German media claim Arsenal star subject of serious interest from the Bundesliga

Sports Bild via Sports Witness is reporting that Arsenal defender, Sead Kolasinac is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Bosnian will struggle to play more often this season after watching Arsenal bolster their defence with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes.

The left-back lost his spot on the team to Kieran Tierney last season, but he was given chances to play as a left centre-back.

However, Arsenal now has Pablo Mari and Gabriel who are natural left centre-backs and they can afford to sell the former Schalke 04 man.

The report claims that Leverkusen is keen to add a left centre-back to their team and they have identified Kolasinac as a top option.

It adds that the club is looking to begin talks over his transfer in the coming weeks.

He is reportedly available for around 10 million euros, but he is on a high wage at Arsenal.

He earns 9 million euros in north London and the Germans are hoping to get him on a lower wage by offering a longer-term deal.

Leverkusen has money after selling Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland this summer and they should have little problem coming up with Arsenal’s asking price.

AS Roma is also interested in signing him, but he favours a return to Germany.