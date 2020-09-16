German media claim Arsenal star subject of serious interest from the Bundesliga

Sports Bild via Sports Witness is reporting that Arsenal defender, Sead Kolasinac is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen this summer.
The Bosnian will struggle to play more often this season after watching Arsenal bolster their defence with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes.
The left-back lost his spot on the team to Kieran Tierney last season, but he was given chances to play as a left centre-back.
However, Arsenal now has Pablo Mari and Gabriel who are natural left centre-backs and they can afford to sell the former Schalke 04 man.
The report claims that Leverkusen is keen to add a left centre-back to their team and they have identified Kolasinac as a top option.
It adds that the club is looking to begin talks over his transfer in the coming weeks.
He is reportedly available for around 10 million euros, but he is on a high wage at Arsenal.
He earns 9 million euros in north London and the Germans are hoping to get him on a lower wage by offering a longer-term deal.
Leverkusen has money after selling Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland this summer and they should have little problem coming up with Arsenal’s asking price.
AS Roma is also interested in signing him, but he favours a return to Germany.
Would be a welcome transfer, with the approx £10 mil fee going towards an area for strengthening which for me currently is Partey covering our CB’s giving us that strength in midfield. Kos is surplus to requirement with Tierney and AMN able to fill LWB and also Saka. Also nice to get his £100,000 a week off the books. After him next transfer out Ozil (if only…), would love to see what we would move for if his ridiculous wage was off the books.
Will like to take him away in my car myself.
I remember for two negative plays which hurt me a lot.
We were leading MANU 2:1 with 2 minutes to go, ball over top which he could not manage with his right foot and allowed Lingard to score to level up.
Then recent NLD