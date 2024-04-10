German media hands Arsenal stars harsh ratings after draw against Bayern Munich

Arsenal’s stars received poor ratings for their performance in the game against Bayern Munich last night, a fixture that Gooners had high expectations for given the team’s fine form in 2024.

The Gunners aimed to make a statement with their performance against the formidable German side, with aspirations of reaching the Champions League semi-final. However, Bayern’s status as one of the favourites to win the competition presented a tough challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Under the weight of expectation, Arsenal seemingly succumbed to pressure and delivered an error-strewn performance, characterised by silly mistakes.

Notably, defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes failed to impress, with both receiving low ratings from Sports Bild, a German publication known for its player ratings ranging from 1 to 6, with 6 being the worst.

In particular, Saliba and Magalhaes were rated 5 each, indicating a subpar performance. Additionally, goalkeeper Raya received a rating of 3, while Ben White was given a 4. Jakub Kiwior, meanwhile, earned a 3.

Moving forward, midfielders Jorginho, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard received ratings of 4, 3, and 2 respectively.

In the attacking department, Bukayo Saka was rated a two, while Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz both received ratings of 4 each, reflecting a disappointing collective performance from the Arsenal squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not all our players can be proud of their performance in that game, but we have another chance to fix it when we visit Bayern in a week.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…