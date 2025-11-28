German media outlet heaps praise on Arsenal

Arsenal claimed an important victory over Bayern Munich in midweek, a result that demonstrated their ability to overcome the strongest team in Germany. Bayern had led the Champions League table before the match and, with their strong form in mind, many expected them to secure another win as they travelled to London.

A Hard-Fought Contest

The Bavarians had already defeated defending champions PSG earlier in the competition, which only strengthened the belief that they would pose a major threat to Arsenal. The match itself was far from straightforward for either side, with Bayern proving to be one of the toughest opponents the Gunners have encountered this season.

Despite the high level of competition, one team had to emerge victorious, and Arsenal once again demonstrated their resilience and quality by securing the win. Their performances across all competitions continue to draw admiration, and confidence within the squad remains extremely high.

Arsenal believe they possess some of the finest players in Europe, and their display reinforced that view to observers across the continent. The reaction from Germany after the match highlighted how highly their performance was regarded.

Reaction from Germany

According to Sports Bild, Arsenal is the hardest team Bayern have faced this season, with the publication even suggesting that the Gunners are probably the best club on the continent at this moment. Such praise reflects the growing recognition of Arsenal’s strength, consistency and tactical maturity under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will be more than satisfied with what they have achieved so far this season, and their victory over Bayern is likely to boost their belief further as they continue their European campaign. With confidence increasing and performances improving, the Gunners will approach upcoming matches across Europe with a heightened sense of conviction, fully aware that they have proven themselves against one of the continent’s elite sides.