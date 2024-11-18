German outlet analyses which is Kai Havertz’s best position

Which is Kai Havertz’s best position? Is he a striker? Is he an #8 or a #10? Thats one question Gooners tend to always ask themselves watching the German international.

German media outlet Bavarian Football Works suggests that the Gunner excels as a #10 and is surrounded by creative players. At the Emirates Stadium, these creative players could be Saka and Martinelli on the wings, a top midfielder like Odegaard of Nwaneri, and a striker like Gyokeres or Sesko.

FW stated: “Wherever Julian Nagelsmann goes after the 2026 World Cup, Havertz needs to demand a transfer to that club. Nagelsmann recognises that Havertz is best used as a number ten surrounded by creative teammates.

“Often knocked for his lack of aggression and consistency, his talents are being maximised with the German national team.

“He’ll never be a complete player but he can be a solid contributor for Nagelsmann as World Cup qualifying kicks into gear next year.”

From these claims, I can’t help but feel Mikel Arteta has just been told he is not using Havertz in the best position and how lucky he is to be told where to.

Most Gooners would agree Havertz isn’t the goal-scoring striker this Arsenal team needs.

As usual… Kai Havertz scored for Germany in their 7-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina… 🫡

• 1 goal 💥

• 1 assist 🅰️

• 1 chance created

• 46/51 accurate passes

• 1/1 tackles won

• 3 recoveries

• 3/6 duels won

🔸7 goals and assists in his last 9 appearances for Germany. The link-up between Kai Havertz and Jamal Muisala was outstanding in this match.

To go to the next level, Arsenal needs to be bold enough to sign top goalscoring strikers like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Arteta should emulate Julian Nagelsman’s use of Havertz, as it is disheartening to witness his success on international duty but not replicate the same impact at the Emirates Stadium.

We cannot take Kai Havertz’s work rate for granted. I hope Arteta finally finds what gets the best out of him in his team. He is a player who has the potential to leave Arsenal as a legend, but that won’t happen if he departs after the 2025–26 season to join Julians Nagelsman.

What do you think?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…