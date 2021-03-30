German report says Arsenal man fancies Bundesliga move

Sky Germany claims that Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka fancies a return to the Bundesliga.
The midfielder joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 and remains a big part of the Arsenal squad in London.
He has had difficulties during his time at the Emirates and almost left the club last season.
He fell out with the club and a move to Hertha Berlin in January 2020 was reported to be almost complete.
However, Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager and convinced him to remain because he would be a key part of the team.
The Spaniard has kept that promise and Xhaka has been reliable for most of the time that Arteta has been at the helm.
He has a contract at the club until 2023, which means Arsenal has no reason to panic.
The report didn’t name any German side interested in taking him on at the end of this season, but it claimed that the Switzerland international has plans to return to the German top-flight once he departs Arsenal.
Arteta is rebuilding the current Arsenal team, but his midfield partnership of Thomas Partey and Xhaka doesn’t look like one that he would want to change anytime soon.
3 Comments
There are , amazingly to my mind, some fans who actually rate Xhaka as a decent player I find that view an astounding one, as to me he is utterly useless.
He is desperately slow, both in thought and movement. He is immobile to an incredible degree and he is an all round useless player who has been holding our team back ever since first arriving. The day he leaves will be a blessed day for we who loathe this player, as a player.
He does have a physicality that some do not have and has height, power and strength. But so does The Tower of London and I DON’T SEE US BEING LINKED WITH BUYING THAT, even though it is more mobile than him. And far more reliable and less hotheaded too.
Please God this damaging and awful player leaves VERY VERY SOON!
Sooner the better, i have always thought he is fraud, does things to boost his stats and flatters to deceive. Slow, cumbersome, liability and hot head are just a few of his traits.
Our midfield used to be solid, I loved the pairing of Santi and Francis Coquin. Santi was the technical player to link with the attack, and Le Coq was the Defensive beast that disrupted every attack.
It was brilliant watching those two work together in perfect harmony.
We never replaced Santi in midfield, not even close; hence our continued problems in my mind.
Several years now and the closest attempt the club has made is Ceballos, who is far far from what Santi offered.
Until we address this issue of a technical midfielder capable of holding the ball and creating space to link with the attack, we will struggle in the midfield.