German report says Arsenal man fancies Bundesliga move

Sky Germany claims that Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka fancies a return to the Bundesliga.

The midfielder joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 and remains a big part of the Arsenal squad in London.

He has had difficulties during his time at the Emirates and almost left the club last season.

He fell out with the club and a move to Hertha Berlin in January 2020 was reported to be almost complete.

However, Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager and convinced him to remain because he would be a key part of the team.

The Spaniard has kept that promise and Xhaka has been reliable for most of the time that Arteta has been at the helm.

He has a contract at the club until 2023, which means Arsenal has no reason to panic.

The report didn’t name any German side interested in taking him on at the end of this season, but it claimed that the Switzerland international has plans to return to the German top-flight once he departs Arsenal.

Arteta is rebuilding the current Arsenal team, but his midfield partnership of Thomas Partey and Xhaka doesn’t look like one that he would want to change anytime soon.