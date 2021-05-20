German side appears to confirm they will keep Arsenal loanee

Schalke 04 has appeared to confirm that Sead Kolasinac will remain with them for the next campaign.

The Bosnian has been on loan at the relegated Bundesliga side since the start of the year.

He had fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and asked to leave temporarily to help his former team from getting relegated.

His return hasn’t stopped Schalke’s downward spiral and they are now preparing for life in the German second division next season.

Their relegation from the top flight means they will lose some of their players and members of staff.

They have released a list of players that would leave them this summer including those on loan at the club and Kolasinac’s name was missing.

This appears to suggest that they are either prepared to sign him from Arsenal in a cut-price deal or they want to keep him on loan for another season.

Although Arsenal has no backup left-back in their team at the moment, they would be happy to sell Kolasinac because he has proven to be a poor signing for much of his time at the Emirates and doesn’t fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The Gunners have already been linked with a move for other left-backs which suggests that they are planning for life without him.