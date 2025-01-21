German side could abandon their pursuit of Arsenal man who now looks too expensive

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a potential transfer to Borussia Dortmund during this transfer window, though such a move now appears increasingly unlikely.

Dortmund had considered bringing Zinchenko into their squad, believing his limited game time at Arsenal might make the move feasible. At the Emirates, the Ukrainian has faced growing competition from Myles Lewis-Skelly, which could significantly limit his appearances in the second half of the season.

Both Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney have been identified as left-backs who might leave Arsenal this month, with the club reportedly open to allowing their departures if suitable offers are made.

Dortmund are keen to strengthen their struggling squad, with Zinchenko being one of the options they are exploring. They are also pursuing Chelsea’s Renato Veiga, who remains a primary target. Should Dortmund fail to secure Veiga’s signature, Zinchenko is seen as an alternative. However, according to Florian Plettenberg, even Zinchenko would not come cheaply.

The German club seems aware of the financial demands involved in signing the Arsenal defender and recognises that Zinchenko’s valuation will not differ greatly from that of Veiga. While Zinchenko has not been a consistent starter for Arsenal, his quality as a player ensures he would not be allowed to leave for a bargain fee.

Arsenal may view Zinchenko as an asset for maintaining squad depth, but should they decide to part ways with him, it would only be for a substantial transfer fee. Whether Dortmund will meet Arsenal’s valuation remains to be seen.