German side could abandon their pursuit of Arsenal man who now looks too expensive

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a potential transfer to Borussia Dortmund during this transfer window, though such a move now appears increasingly unlikely.
Dortmund had considered bringing Zinchenko into their squad, believing his limited game time at Arsenal might make the move feasible. At the Emirates, the Ukrainian has faced growing competition from Myles Lewis-Skelly, which could significantly limit his appearances in the second half of the season.
Both Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney have been identified as left-backs who might leave Arsenal this month, with the club reportedly open to allowing their departures if suitable offers are made.
Dortmund are keen to strengthen their struggling squad, with Zinchenko being one of the options they are exploring. They are also pursuing Chelsea’s Renato Veiga, who remains a primary target. Should Dortmund fail to secure Veiga’s signature, Zinchenko is seen as an alternative. However, according to Florian Plettenberg, even Zinchenko would not come cheaply.
The German club seems aware of the financial demands involved in signing the Arsenal defender and recognises that Zinchenko’s valuation will not differ greatly from that of Veiga. While Zinchenko has not been a consistent starter for Arsenal, his quality as a player ensures he would not be allowed to leave for a bargain fee.
Arsenal may view Zinchenko as an asset for maintaining squad depth, but should they decide to part ways with him, it would only be for a substantial transfer fee. Whether Dortmund will meet Arsenal’s valuation remains to be seen.
Another player, we have devalued to nothing.
Was going to say the same Reggie
Another player along with Jesus who will undoubtedly be given away for free ,80 million spent (+wages )on the pair .
And we wonder why we cannot afford a striker this window .
This bloke as been given to much power ,should have kept him as a coach and nothing more .
Awful sales under this management,and it will only get worse as he as no idea how to let players go when the time comes .
it’s a bit pf a conundrum in this window.
Because although it’s painfully obvious that we need a striker, with the money that Arteta has wasted on the likes of Havertz, Calafiori, merino and the like.
It makes you wonder if it would be wise to trust this man with anymore of the clubs money.
The only way I see it being sensible for Arteta to bring in a striker is if we could possibly get a loan player in for the rest of the season.
That to me is the more sensible route for the club to take, because I for one wouldn’t trust Arteta with a penny more of the clubs money.
Then if there’s no trophy by the end of the season, simple decision get rid of Arteta, and he can take his phase’s with him.
Totally agreed
Do we give him more money to waste or wait till the seasons end ?
If he’s not backed ,we will get the same old excuses regarding injuries etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc cringe etc etc etc ect etc ect .
He’s been given some much backing 32 players signed,surely he now needs to manage the players .
Dan Kit,
As I think you know, I’m one of Arteta’s biggest critics on here. So, no surprise that your points won’t get any argument from me.
All very valid points and his bumper new contract was premature to say the least.
I like the idea of a loan for a top class goal scoring wizard, who’s current club would be willing to agree such a deal midway through the season Derek – who do you have in mind?
Ken1945,
That’s the £65 million dollar question isn’t it. I wouldn’t imagine that there is a club willing to let there star striker go on loan or sell for that matter.
But I don’t know how well this will go down with fellow supporters, but how about looking in the Championship for a loan, it might be a long shot. But if it’s a loan, It doesn’t carry such a risk as to being stuck with said player if it go’s pair shaped.
I mean didn’t Leicester go even further down the leagues to get a certain striker named Vardy.
Just saying. 😉👍