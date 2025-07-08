German side left frustrated as Arsenal refuse to play ball in striker swoop

Arsenal needed a striker signing this summer, and after weeks of uncertainty, it is now clear that striker will not be arriving from the Bundesliga.

While a certain German side hoped to frustrate the Gunners into breaking the bank for their hitman, they have now been left red-faced.

RB Leipzig miss out as Arsenal move on

As per The Athletic, “Sources on the German side of the deal for Šeško indicate there was still room for further negotiations over the fee and his salary, but clearly not enough room to convince Arsenal, who seem to have decided to advance with Gyökeres.”

It is great to see Arsenal being that ruthless!

Šeško’s team mishandled the move

Šeško has played them. Last summer, Arsenal wanted him, he knew that, but instead signed a new deal.

One would imagine that, while signing this new contract, he might have included some fair terms, perhaps a reasonable £60 million release clause, to make a move easier this summer.

But no. He signed a new deal without considering that one of Europe’s giants wanted him so desperately that, after missing out, they opted to change their entire transfer strategy.

Arsenal owed it to Gyökeres to move for him. The Swede was ready to fight an entire club to seal the move.

Šeško and his camp, on the other hand, did nothing and said nothing. Instead, they were busy stating, as per Givemesport:

“Šeško is not competing with anyone. It’s him vs him every day. We have a clear plan for the future. Media talk does not change that.”

With the new striker expected to share the workload with Kai Havertz, those statements clearly hinted at why the Slovenian was always a questionable fit for Arsenal.

It is a relief that Arsenal are no longer entertaining the Benjamin Šeško transfer saga. For now, all he can be is a fan.

Like Dušan Vlahović and Houssem Aouar before him, a chance to move to Arsenal and change your life only comes once, do not miss it..

Thoughts Gooners? Did we get a lucky escape? Or miss out on a generational talent?

Daniel O

