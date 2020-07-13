German side looking to sign Arsenal outcast after gaining promotion

VfB Stuttgart is interested in signing Arsenal’s Konstantinos Mavropanos this summer after they secured promotion back to the Bundesliga, according to the German publication, Kicker

.

The defender has been on loan at German second division side, VfL Bochum this season, and he put in some fine performances in Bundesliga 2.

The 22-year-old would have expected to return and challenge for a first-team place at the Emirates this season, but he remains one defender that the Gunners can do without and the club might cash in on him when the transfer window reopens.

Stuttgart is confident of being able to land him from Arsenal because of the influence of former Arsenal Scout Sven Mislintat.

The German has been appointed as the new Sporting director of Stuttgart and he will look to take advantage of his extensive connections to top sides, including Arsenal to get the best talents.

Mislintat was at the Emirates when Arsenal scouted and signed the Greek defender, and now that he no longer features as part of the club’s plans he will look to take him to Germany.

Mavropanos played 11 Bundesliga 2 games for Nurnberg before the end of the German league season and he will be keen to build on that by going to a team that he would play regularly for next season.