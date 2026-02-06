German star rejected a late Arsenal move in the last window

Arsenal failed to complete a late move for Leon Goretzka during the January transfer window after the midfielder chose to remain at Bayern Munich. Interest from the Gunners emerged towards the end of the window, following reports that they were also exploring a deal for Sandro Tonali, a move that ultimately did not materialise.

January plans and midfield ambition

Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to work hard to strengthen the squad with top-level players, and the pursuit of Goretzka underlined their ambition to add experience and quality in midfield. According to Football London, Arsenal attempted to arrange a deal to bring the Bayern Munich player to the Emirates alongside their other late window enquiries.

Goretzka is currently in the final six months of his contract with Bayern Munich, a situation that has drawn attention from clubs monitoring potential opportunities in the market. His status means he would become a free agent at the end of the season, a factor that has increased speculation around his future. Arsenal’s interest was viewed as a chance to secure one of the most experienced midfielders in European football, while also planning ahead for the next campaign.

Player decision and future outlook

Despite Arsenal’s approach, the report indicates that Goretzka did not believe a January move made sense. Bayern Munich were reportedly open to discussions, but the player opted to turn down the transfer and remain in Germany for the remainder of the season. His decision suggests a preference to see out his contract before making a choice on his next destination.

For Arsenal, the failed move does not signal the end of their transfer planning. The club remains focused on building a squad capable of sustained success, and the willingness to explore options such as Goretzka highlights their intent to compete for elite talent. With the midfielder set to become available as a free agent in the summer, Arsenal may yet revisit their interest, depending on circumstances at the end of the season.

The episode reflects the challenges clubs face when attempting late window deals, particularly when players are weighing long-term considerations over immediate moves.