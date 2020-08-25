German team working on a reunion with struggling Arsenal defender

Sky Germany claims that Schalke 04 is eyeing a reunion with Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac as the Bosnian continues to struggle at the Emirates.

Kolasinac moved to Arsenal from the German side in 2017 and he remains tied to them having come through the ranks at the club.

He has never really been the first choice at Arsenal as he continues to share his position with other left-backs.

Kolasinac has been struggling to play in his preferred left-back role since the arrival of Kieran Tierney and he has been deployed as a left centre-back more often, a position that he has largely struggled to play in.

The report claims that Schalke is eyeing a move for him to bolster their options.

It adds that the player is willing to make the move for personal reasons that weren’t specified.

The Germans are, however, struggling financially and the sticking point at the moment is the player’s wages.

It claims Schalke’s highest salary is 2.5 million euros per annum, while Kolasinac earns around 8 million euros at the Emirates.

The Germans are also considering a loan move that will see them pay just a small percentage of his wages.