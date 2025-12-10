Germans believe signing Arsenal flop in the summer was a steal for them

Albert Sambi Lokonga has often been labelled an Arsenal flop after failing to make the expected impact during his time at the Emirates. The midfielder arrived from Anderlecht with significant promise and was viewed by Mikel Arteta as one of the most talented young players he had signed at that point. However, the move to the Premier League proved overwhelming, and Lokonga struggled to adapt to the physical and tactical demands of English football. His subsequent loan spells at Luton Town and Crystal Palace also failed to revive his fortunes, and after another temporary move to Sevilla last season, Arsenal sold him to Hamburg in the summer for €300k.

Revival at Hamburg

Lokonga joined the German club while recovering from injury, requiring patience as he worked towards full fitness. Over time, he has regained sharpness and is now regarded as one of Hamburg’s standout performers. His ability to build consistency has been central to this resurgence, and his improved form has quickly altered perceptions of his potential. Although he is unlikely to view Hamburg as a long-term destination, he is currently delivering performances of a very high standard. His displays reflect both renewed confidence and a clearer understanding of his role within the team’s structure.

As reported by Kicker, the fee Hamburg paid now appears to be a significant bargain because Lokonga has performed far beyond expectations. His combination of composure, passing quality and tactical intelligence has become increasingly valuable to the club, making him one of their most influential midfielders.

A Player Reborn

Lokonga’s transformation in Germany demonstrates how a change of environment can help a player rediscover his best form. While his time in England never reached the heights anticipated, his progress at Hamburg suggests he is capable of fulfilling the promise that once made him a highly rated signing. Continual strong performances will not only benefit Hamburg but may also attract interest from clubs seeking a technically gifted and mature midfielder. For now, Lokonga is proving his worth and reshaping his career in a manner few would have predicted when he first left Arsenal.