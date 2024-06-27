Germany fans want Kai Havertz replaced in their starting XI for the knockout stages

Germany fans are calling for Kai Havertz to be dropped from the team ahead of their upcoming matches in the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

Havertz has been the leading attacker for Germany, playing in the false nine role, similar to his position at Arsenal.

Despite his efforts, he has been playing at the expense of a natural number nine, Niclas Füllkrug.

Havertz has missed several key chances in the competition, leading to frustration among some German supporters. According to a report in The Sun, these fans have signed a petition to remove him from the starting XI in the knockout stages, believing that Füllkrug is the better option.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is a more traditional number nine, and the fans are convinced he will be more effective than Havertz in the upcoming matches.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Missing chances in the knockout stages of every competition could prove costly, and Havertz must start scoring more if he wants to help Germany win this Euros.

Their manager works with both players, and he will decide who to start with regardless of the public opinion at the moment.

ADMIN COMMENT

