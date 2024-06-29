Germany manager defends Kai Havertz amidst calls for him to be dropped

Kai Havertz has come under criticism from the German public, who believe he is not scoring enough goals for the team at Euro 2024.

Just like at Arsenal, Havertz leads the line in a false nine role for Germany, and his play is impressing their national team manager, Julian Nagelsmann.

The attacker is one of the best players in their squad, but some supporters believe their team should be scoring more goals at the Euros.

They are convinced that their team could score more goals if Niclas Füllkrug replaces Havertz in the lineup, but Nagelsmann has defended his choices.

The Germany manager said, as quoted by Goal:

“If you look at it from the outside, a demand for Fülle is understandable, even though Kai comes off much worse in the public assessment. He has a clear job in many games, which means that he doesn’t have many ball actions because he should create space for others. He did that exceptionally well. In the internal assessment, Kai is ranked much higher than in the public. For the striker, it’s not always just about scoring a goal. If you’re substituted and the opponent is already tired, you might have a little more space. Fülle has a good rating, but Kai is an important player for us.”

Havertz has done well for Germany without scoring many goals and his national team manager will not continue to field him if the attacker is not doing what he has been asked to do.

However, Havertz also knows he needs to get on the score sheet more to help his national team win the competition.

