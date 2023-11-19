Germany manager explains unusual Kai Havertz position against Turkey

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has explained his decision to play Kai Havertz as a left-back against Turkey last night.

The Arsenal man has played in many positions during his career, but playing as a left-back yesterday was a first and it surprised many people.

He scored a goal, but Germany lost the game, and the manager was naturally criticised because of that decision.

After the game, Nagelsmann was asked to explain why he played the Gunners’ star as a left back and he said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“We have different formations depending on how high the opponent stands and defends – Kai won’t always be in that position.

“I have a lot of ideas for him because he is an exceptionally good footballer. It’s a very good option. He won’t always play as the classic left-back that you might know.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has struggled to play well in midfield at Arsenal and we can understand why his national team manager will consider using him in other positions.

However, the attacker will not get a chance to play as a left-back at the Emirates and has to start performing well as a midfielder.

We must be open to selling him after one season if he fails to deliver by the summer.

