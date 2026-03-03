Germany manager says its important to have Havertz back in his team 

Kai Havertz was injured for much of 2025, limiting his involvement with the national team over the past year. This absence could have implications for his international future, particularly with the World Cup scheduled for the summer of 2026. The coming weeks may therefore prove decisive if he intends to secure his place in the squad for the tournament.

Since returning from injury, the attacker has not featured extensively, having experienced further physical setbacks while Arsenal carefully manage his minutes. Despite these challenges, he remains an important figure for the Gunners and has delivered encouraging performances when available. His continued contribution at club level is likely to strengthen his case for inclusion in Germany’s World Cup squad.

Importance of Regaining Rhythm

Havertz is determined to represent his country at the competition, and the national team manager continues to include him in his plans. However, match sharpness and rhythm are essential at international level, particularly after a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Reintegrating into the squad and building chemistry with teammates will be vital as preparations intensify ahead of 2026.

Havertz and Jamal Musiala have both faced difficulties in maintaining fitness, which has disrupted their continuity with the national side. Their talent is undisputed, yet regular minutes are necessary to restore confidence and cohesion within the team environment.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Perspective

The German manager said via Goal:

“That’s because it has felt like an eternity since they were last involved. I haven’t seen Jamal with the national team for over ten months, and Kai for even longer. It‘s very valuable to have them back. Otherwise, it’ll eventually become difficult for them to find their rhythm within the national team set-up.”

Nagelsmann emphasised the significance of reintegrating key players after extended absences. His remarks highlight the importance of consistent involvement to ensure they can rediscover their rhythm and contribute effectively as Germany prepares for the challenges ahead.