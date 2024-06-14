Germany urged not to start Havertz in attack if they want to win Euros

Kai Havertz thrived as a false nine for Arsenal in the Premier League last season, finally finding a suitable role in the Gunners’ team.

Initially, he was not a popular signing and struggled to make an impact, but that eventually changed, and he now regularly starts as the number nine for the Germany national team.

This trend is expected to continue at Euro 2024, despite the presence of a traditional striker like Niclas Füllkrug in the squad.

Germany’s coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed multiple times that Havertz is ahead of the Borussia Dortmund man in the pecking order, although this decision has sparked debate among fans and pundits.

Former German footballer, Olaf Thon, has now criticised the decision, telling Neunzig Plus:

“For me, Kai Havertz is not a centre forward.

“I don’t think we’ll be strong enough to get past the quarterfinals with him. For me there is only something to be said for Füllkrug.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz remains one of the best players in the current Germany team and he will play an important role in their success at the Euros this summer.

He did well in his first season for us and we expect him to do much better in the next campaign.

ADMIN COMMENT

