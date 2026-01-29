Gerrard says Man City will not go away in the title race

Steven Gerrard believes Manchester City will continue to track Arsenal closely in the Premier League title race this season as the Gunners push to finally secure the title. Arsenal are enjoying one of their strongest campaigns as a club and remain determined to convert their position into silverware at the end of the season.

The Gunners have finished second in the league in each of the last three seasons, underlining a level of consistency that few sides in England have been able to match. That sustained performance has led many observers to suggest this could finally be their year, particularly with several traditional rivals struggling to maintain form. Even so, Arsenal have not been immune to the broader trend of inconsistency that has affected teams across the league.

Arsenal’s Consistency and Pressure at the Top

While Arsenal remain top of the standings, recent weeks have not been straightforward. They have failed to win any league matches during that period, which has added pressure to their title bid. Despite this, their earlier form has ensured they remain in a strong position. Mikel Arteta’s side continues to work relentlessly, aware that maintaining focus will be vital if they are to avoid another near miss.

The challenge of converting promises into trophies remains significant. Finishing second repeatedly has shown Arsenal’s quality, but it has also highlighted how fine the margins can be at the top of the table. With several months of the season still to play, every dropped point could prove costly.

Gerrard’s View on City’s Threat

Gerrard has pointed to Manchester City as the main obstacle standing in Arsenal’s way. Speaking via the Metro, he said, ‘Marc Guehi could be really important as well, I was devastated he never came to Liverpool, in all honesty, because we’ve had some defensive issues.

‘Those signings will really help them and boost them. With Man City’s experience and quality, you can never write them off.

‘I think they’ll go through in the Champions League and I don’t think they’ll go away in the Premier League title race, I think they’ll be there until the end.’

His comments reflect the respect City continue to command. While Arsenal have the tools to win the league, Gerrard’s assessment reinforces the idea that the title race is likely to remain competitive until the final stages of the season.