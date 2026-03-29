Gerrard wants Liverpool to beat Arsenal to sign top attacker

Michael Olise is attracting strong interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window, with Steven Gerrard expressing his hope that his former club can secure the player’s signature. The attacker has developed into one of the most effective forwards in Europe during his time at Bayern Munich.

Olise has been in excellent form in Germany, and Bayern Munich are keen to retain him as they continue to compete at the highest level. Although he has previous experience in the Premier League, he has yet to represent one of its elite clubs, which adds further intrigue to the current transfer interest surrounding him.

Premier League interest intensifies

Arsenal are eager to strengthen their attacking options and view Olise as a player capable of making a significant impact. However, Liverpool is equally determined to secure his services, particularly as they prepare for the departure of Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

Olise is widely regarded as a leading candidate to replace Salah, with Liverpool identifying him as an ideal fit for their attacking structure. His technical ability, creativity, and goal threat align with the qualities required to fill the void left by such an influential player.

Gerrard’s view on Salah replacement

As reported by the Metro, Gerrard has emphasised the level of quality required to replace Salah and highlighted the importance of recruiting a top-tier player. He said, “I’d be very surprised if they don’t be someone who is box office (like Olise). Or you’re not replacing them.

“They have to be top end, top three of four in the world to replace Mo Salah. Because that is where he has been.”

Liverpool’s inconsistent season could influence the outcome of the transfer battle, as Arsenal may present a more appealing option based on current form. With Bayern Munich also keen to retain Olise, the situation remains complex, and any potential move will depend on multiple factors in the coming months.