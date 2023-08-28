Gervinho remembers playing for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger

Gervinho had a stint with Arsenal from 2011 to 2013. Despite showcasing moments of promise, the Ivorian winger is often viewed as a disappointment by many fans due to his inconsistency in converting chances during matches, which didn’t align with the initial excitement surrounding his arrival.

The expectations placed on Gervinho were substantial, given the anticipation that accompanied his signing. However, he struggled to live up to the heightened hopes, leading to perceptions of his time at Arsenal as falling short of its potential.

Although his Arsenal tenure might not have met the lofty expectations, Gervinho looks back fondly on his relatively brief period with the club. Recently, he engaged in a discussion, particularly emphasising his experience of working under the guidance of legendary manager Arsène Wenger.

In a recent collaboration with Naxxar Lions in Malta, as revealed by Press Reader, Gervinho is quoted saying:

“Arsène is a great person, a great coach of course. Arsène is very calm as a person but he sees everything – he looks for details to do things well. Football and Arsène Wenger are synonymous – he is a man of football.”

Gervinho is one of the players we expected so much from when he joined the club, but he did not deliver.

However, as one of the top clubs in the world, he certainly enjoyed his time on our books and will always be grateful he had the chance to work with one of the world’s best managers.

