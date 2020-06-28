“Get a better gaming chair Ozil” Arsenal fans hilarious reaction to Mesut Ozil “back injury”

Mesut Ozil was unsurprisingly not in the Arsenal matchday squad against Sheffield United today, not because Mikel Arteta has seen through him and knows how utterly useless he is but because of an alleged back injury.
Now, it would be wrong to call bull on this because it may well be genuine, there are many ways one can injure a back and so, in all fairness, I will take the club statement about his injury at face value but judging by some of the responses to this “injury” not everyone is convinced.
Been doing a madness on Fortnite. No good for the back. pic.twitter.com/vJRhpmi2y4
— AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) June 28, 2020
This bad posture did it pic.twitter.com/iEf7bviGSr
— Paolo (@paolinho14) June 28, 2020
For someone who doesn't have a spine, his back sure gets injured a lot
— Atul Vechem (@atulvechem) June 28, 2020
Ah the back injury. Classic.
— chief (@chiefdouzi) June 28, 2020
Get a better gaming chair Ozil.
— Cobes (@cobra_shot) June 28, 2020
When its a 60 mile journey or more pic.twitter.com/se2tONJ12s
— Kick Arse (@kickarseHD) June 28, 2020
There was a few that wished the German a quick recovery but when I say a few, I mean a few.
It is a shame that it has come to this with an Arsenal player that even an injury is simply not believed, it is completely self-inflicted of course, but still a shame.
Ozil continues to make the news even when he is not playing and that can only be a distraction to the club going forward, hopefully, something can be done to resolve this untenable situation in the summer. For the good of the player and the club.
😴
Sue, here we are, back at Wembley following gutsy and deserved win, with seven players out injured and the big topic is???
Seems like some people just can’t get enough of the player – the annoying thing is Sir, in all probability, we won’t be able to go to the semi final..
imagine an empty Wembley stadium.
Loved to see the doom and gloom merchants early predictions of a defeat proved wrong, guess that’s why Ozil is mentioned, to cover their disappointment.
Sue not Sir!
The man was class.
Shame it has come to this.
All down to weak management long before Mikel took over.
Sad.
He was injured in training ground most likely. Being saved for next game.
Glad he didn’t come and watched team and support or he be under same fire of criticism & scrutiny!
Tiring even to see this again !no need to mention fools
Fools? Who is that aimed at Mogunna?
What’s really happening here with Ozil?!
I really thought it’s the time to him to shine again and win his position in the team.