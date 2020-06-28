Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

“Get a better gaming chair Ozil” Arsenal fans hilarious reaction to Mesut Ozil “back injury”

Mesut Ozil was unsurprisingly not in the Arsenal matchday squad against Sheffield United today, not because Mikel Arteta has seen through him and knows how utterly useless he is but because of an alleged back injury.

Now, it would be wrong to call bull on this because it may well be genuine, there are many ways one can injure a back and so, in all fairness, I will take the club statement about his injury at face value but judging by some of the responses to this “injury” not everyone is convinced.

There was a few that wished the German a quick recovery but when I say a few, I mean a few.

It is a shame that it has come to this with an Arsenal player that even an injury is simply not believed, it is completely self-inflicted of course, but still a shame.

Ozil continues to make the news even when he is not playing and that can only be a distraction to the club going forward, hopefully, something can be done to resolve this untenable situation in the summer. For the good of the player and the club.

  1. Sue says:
    June 28, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    😴

    Reply
    1. ken1945 says:
      June 28, 2020 at 4:26 pm

      Sue, here we are, back at Wembley following gutsy and deserved win, with seven players out injured and the big topic is???

      Seems like some people just can’t get enough of the player – the annoying thing is Sir, in all probability, we won’t be able to go to the semi final..
      imagine an empty Wembley stadium.

      Loved to see the doom and gloom merchants early predictions of a defeat proved wrong, guess that’s why Ozil is mentioned, to cover their disappointment.

      Reply
      1. ken1945 says:
        June 28, 2020 at 4:32 pm

        Sue not Sir!

        Reply
  2. Neath Gunner says:
    June 28, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    The man was class.
    Shame it has come to this.
    All down to weak management long before Mikel took over.
    Sad.

    Reply
  3. Mogunna says:
    June 28, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    He was injured in training ground most likely. Being saved for next game.

    Glad he didn’t come and watched team and support or he be under same fire of criticism & scrutiny!

    Tiring even to see this again !no need to mention fools

    Reply
    1. Admin Martin says:
      June 28, 2020 at 4:49 pm

      Fools? Who is that aimed at Mogunna?

      Reply
  4. Wenger91 says:
    June 28, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    What’s really happening here with Ozil?!

    I really thought it’s the time to him to shine again and win his position in the team.

    Reply

