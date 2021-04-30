Arsenal News Gooner News

“Get Arteta out by the time we play the next leg” Arsenal fans react to Villarreal loss

Arsenal fans have reacted to their team’s 2-1 loss to Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final last night.

The Gunners have to win this competition if they are serious about playing in Europe next season.

That should have been more than enough motivation for them to start this game well, perhaps as they did in Prague in the last round.

However, they started it poorly and paid for it when Villarreal took an early lead and extended it before half time.

More trouble followed for Arsenal after the break when Dani Ceballos was sent off for a second yellow card.

The Gunners eventually pulled one goal back and defended well until the end of the game to take some hope into the second leg.

Although they are still in the tie, not every Arsenal fan is happy with the outcome of the game or how their team played the match and they took to Twitter to react.

The club posted about the game on Twitter, here are some reactions:

  1. Acemane says:
    April 30, 2021 at 8:16 am

    “You speak like you ain’t gonna concede at the Emirates”
    Funny but true… Cleansheet have been hard to come recently, hope we are all proven wrong.

  2. Tete says:
    April 30, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Arteta gambles with his team selection and it back fires.I wonder why he left out martineli on the bench and plays pepe has false 9.No coach would have done this selection at this crucial moment.

  3. Sean Williams says:
    April 30, 2021 at 8:24 am

    Arteta truly does not have a clue. Please Arteta supporters…..re-evaluate? You must be unsure by now.

  4. Konstantin says:
    April 30, 2021 at 9:16 am

    I start to believe Arteta wants us deliberately to lose. He won’t win the Europa. He won’t be sacked either, although he mightily deserves to be.

  5. Prof.Wenger says:
    April 30, 2021 at 9:30 am

    I think MA copied Pep’s formation of not playing an attacker and he paid for that!

  6. Walex says:
    April 30, 2021 at 9:59 am

    ineptitude and clueless Coach in arteta, we are getting worst

