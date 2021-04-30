“Get Arteta out by the time we play the next leg” Arsenal fans react to Villarreal loss

Arsenal fans have reacted to their team’s 2-1 loss to Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final last night.

The Gunners have to win this competition if they are serious about playing in Europe next season.

That should have been more than enough motivation for them to start this game well, perhaps as they did in Prague in the last round.

However, they started it poorly and paid for it when Villarreal took an early lead and extended it before half time.

More trouble followed for Arsenal after the break when Dani Ceballos was sent off for a second yellow card.

The Gunners eventually pulled one goal back and defended well until the end of the game to take some hope into the second leg.

Although they are still in the tie, not every Arsenal fan is happy with the outcome of the game or how their team played the match and they took to Twitter to react.

The club posted about the game on Twitter, here are some reactions:

Get Arteta out by the time we play the next leg. Too stubborn to make any changes after lining up a horrible team tactically #ArtetaOut — Aditya Joshi (@AJGunner_7) April 29, 2021

Can someone just explain how xhaka plays 90? Liability again and again and again and again and again…yawn — G (@idreamtidied) April 29, 2021

You speak like you ain't gonna concede at Emirates 😭 — Priyanका राऊत (@PriyaRaut_AFC) April 29, 2021

someone at Arsenal needs to tell Arteta, we're 10th for a reason. We can't do the basics right, and this guy wants to try false 9. Please do the basics right, and win next Thursday. — KS (@sheth_happens) April 29, 2021