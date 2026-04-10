“Get him in!” Paul Scholes says Arsenal star should be taken to the World Cup

Paul Scholes has questioned why England will not consider taking Max Dowman to the World Cup this summer, drawing comparisons with Spain’s use of Lamine Yamal at a similar stage of development. Dowman is yet to establish himself in the Arsenal first team, but he has impressed with his performances and is widely regarded as a top talent with significant potential.

Arsenal have limited his involvement in first-team football as they do not want to rush his development. However, each time he gets a chance, he shines. Against Everton, he came off the bench to change the game, playing with fearlessness and confidence that has marked him out as one of the most exciting young players in the country.

Rising England Debate

This debate has intensified following Scholes’ comments, with comparisons being drawn between England’s approach to youth and Spain’s willingness to trust younger players at major tournaments. Dowman’s name has therefore entered wider discussion around squad selection for the tournament.

Despite this, there remains a cautious view among many observers regarding whether he is ready for senior international tournament football at this stage of his development, particularly given the depth of experienced players available in his position.

Scholes’ Comments and Reaction

He said, according to the Metro:

‘Do you think he should be in the England squad for the World Cup? Look at Spain with Lamine Yamal… get him in!

‘We’ve not got a player like Dowman. I think Thomas Tuchel is the type of manager who might take him. Did you see his goals for the England U20s?’

This perspective has added further debate around Dowman’s potential inclusion, with supporters highlighting his fearless performances and critics urging caution due to his age and limited first-team experience. While he continues to develop at Arsenal, decisions regarding international selection will likely remain highly contested ahead of the tournament.