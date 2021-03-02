“Get rid of two and get a good one!” Arsenal legend wants them to sell under-performing pair

Tony Adams believes that none of Arsenal’s right-backs is worth keeping and has urged the club to sell them off for a better replacement.

He was speaking with Stadium Astro and questioned why Arsenal brought in Cedric Soares in the first place when he isn’t as good as Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin has been the first choice right back at Arsenal for several seasons, but the Spaniard is no longer as good as he was before his last long-term injury.

Soares has hardly been an upgrade to the former Barcelona man and Adams says there is no wisdom is bringing in a player that is worse than what you have before.

He said Arsenal should have signed a more quality player when they looked for a backup to Bellerin.

As things stand, both of them cannot deliver the performance that the club needs and he suggests that both are sold and replaced with one solid full-back.

“If you’re bringing players in who is a lesser standard, you don’t get someone that’s less than what you’ve got,” he said.

“Cedric, is he better than Bellerin? Have you made an improvement there? Take it or leave it

“Or are you telling me we need two? Get rid of two and get a good one! That would be the opinion that I would have.

“You always bring in players better than the ones you have got or don’t bring them to the club.”