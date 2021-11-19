‘Get roughed up’ – Arsenal youngster urged to to make ‘great move’

Kevin Campbell has told Folarin Balogun to join Middlesbrough on loan in January, with the Arsenal youngster in need of senior football.

The 20 year-old currently finds himself behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order in north London, while Gabriel Martinelli could also be considered an option at CF. This has left Balogun with just two outings in the Premier League so far this season, and having been left out of the playing squad in the division since August.

There is now a growing feeling that he will be leaving to go out on loan in the coming window, and I struggle to believe there is a scenario that doesn’t lead to that happening come January.

Campbell also believes that he will be leaving to pick up first-team minutes elsewhere, and he believes he should team up with Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough.

“I’m sure Balogun will go out on loan,” he told FootballInsider247.

“A move to Middlesbrough would be good for all parties.

“When Wilder was at Sheffield United he wanted him on loan. Of course, Wilder has moved club now.

“Balogun needs game time. He needs to be playing and learning his trade playing first team football.

“In all honesty, Under-23 and Under-21 football is not really men’s football. He needs to be playing against men.

“He needs to get roughed up a bit and understand what he can and can’t do. Only experienced players will test his talent.

“I think Middlesbrough would be a great move for him.”

The Championship would definitely be a good challenge for the youngster, but if he is to break into the Arsenal first-team then he might feel that he will need to prove himself in the Premier League. There are reports of interest from West Ham including one by the Mirror, but it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to take him on loan without an option to buy, something we would likely be reluctant to agree to.